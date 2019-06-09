Who will we see in Bigg Boss 13?

television

Who will be participating in Bigg Boss 13? As speculation has begun on the contestant line-up already, boxer Vijender Singh, actress Mahima Chaudhary and fashion designer Ritu Beri have clearly denied that they may be a part of the reality television show.

According to reports, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, are likely contestants.

While sources close to the show have said that it is too early to confirm any names, some of these celebrities have themselves denied either being approached for or being a part of the show, where contestants survive 100 days under the constant glare of multiple cameras.

Boxer Vijender Singh told IANS that he is "not interested" in being a part of the show. Actress Mahima Chaudhary also told IANS she won't be seen in the show. Calling it "false" news, actress Zareen Khan tweeted: "I'm amused to read news articles about me which I'm not aware of myself. The news about me being in Bigg Boss 13 is completely false."

Asked if she will be a part of Bigg Boss 13, fashion designer Ritu Beri told IANS: "No. This is untrue." As for actress Ankita Lokhande, a source in the know said she is not going to participate in the show. Actor Himansh Kohli said neither has he been approached, nor is he doing Bigg Boss.

"I have no idea from where my name came from... It's surprising for me. I think it is fabricated news... If they ( makers of Bigg Boss) makers would have approached me, then it would have been a different thing. Neither do I have plans for Bigg Boss nor have I been approached for it," Himansh told IANS.

Rapper Fazilpuria said "no" to being part of the show. Actress Mahika Sharma said: "It's too early to confirm anything. My name was being considered last year too. I'm (I have been) offered (the show), but I really don't want to make any statement about it as of now." Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee told IANS: "Being a part of the most controversial show is really a big decision and it is too early to speak anything about it. My fans need to keep patience. However, my name is reflected in the list every year."

Among the spate of names that were doing the rounds earlier, was also Reena Dwiwedi, a PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photograph went viral on the social media. She had said she would love to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss if she gets an invitation.

Bigg Boss, which began in 2006, is an adaptation of an international reality show. In India, it now has Bengali, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil versions too. This year, the location of the Bigg Boss house will change from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon, and will be hosted by Salman Khan.

