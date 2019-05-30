Salman Khan wants female co-host for Bigg Boss 13?

television

Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since season 4, has suggested the makers get a female co-host for season 13

For the past many seasons, Salman Khan has been the face of the reality show Bigg Boss. While the Dabangg actor has confirmed his participation for the 13th season of the popular show, according to the latest update, Salman has requested the makers to get a female co-host on board.

A source close to the development told Bollywoodlife, "Salman felt that to add freshness to this year's season, the makers should get a female co-host. Apparently, Salman might take a backseat and give his female co-host more exposure so that she can bring newness to the show. Nothing is concrete as of now, these are mere ongoing conversations."

Salman Khan has been hosting the popular reality show since season 4. Apart from the host, the 13th season will undergo a lot of changes. The makers have decided to change the location for shooting in Goregaon's Film City and ditched the usual Lonavla sets this time.

There are also reports suggesting that the new season of Bigg Boss won't have commoners as its house-mates, and will only have celebrities. The show had changed its format last year, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis', by roping in commoner contestants. However, the season failed to strike a chord with the viewers.

Due to dropping TRPs, the makers of the show decided to roll back to the format of featuring only celebrities as house-mates. "This decision has been taken after the debacle from last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly," a source from the show told Bollywoodlife.com. According to the portal, television celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, and Mahhi Vij have been approached by the makers.

The 12th season of Bigg Boss had four pairs of commoners namely Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Saba Khan and Somi Khan from Jaipur, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh from Haryana and musicians Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. They competed with known celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar, S Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu for the coveted title. The season was won by Dipika Kakar while Sree Santh was the runner up of the show.

