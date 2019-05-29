Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to start airing on this date?

television

If reports are to be believed, the 13th season of Salman Khan's popular reality television show, Bigg Boss, will start airing on this date. Read more to find out!

Salman Khan

India's favourite reality television show, Bigg Boss, is all set to start airing its new season, season 13, and fans are beyond excited. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is one of the most followed shows on Indian television.

Now, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that Bigg Boss 13 will start airing on September 29, 2019. A source close to the development revealed to the web portal, "They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020."

The source further added, "They have already started building their house in Goregaon's Film City and ditched the usual Lonavla sets this time. They roll with Madhuri Dixit led Dance Deewane 2 from June 15, which is again a 31-episode series. It ends on September 28 and the very next day, Salman will shoot the grand premiere of BB 13."

Also read: Bigg Boss season 13 to have only celebrities and no commoners?

Recently, there were reports suggesting that the new season of Bigg Boss won't have commoners as its house-mates, and will only have celebrities. The show had changed its format last year, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis', by roping in commoner contestants. However, the season failed to strike a chord with the viewers.

Due to dropping TRPs, the makers of the show decided to roll back to the format of featuring only celebrities as house-mates. "This decision has been taken after the debacle from last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly," a source from the show told Bollywoodlife.com. According to the portal, television celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, and Mahhi Vij have been approached by the makers.

The 12th season of Bigg Boss had four pairs of commoners namely Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Saba Khan and Somi Khan from Jaipur, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh from Haryana and musicians Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. They competed with known celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar, S Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu for the coveted title. The season was won by Dipika Kakar while Sree Santh was the runner up of the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Shivani Surve gets emotional, Abhijeet Bichukale gets into a brawl

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates