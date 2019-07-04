Who wore it better: Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rock neon

bollywood

Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who recently made their relationship social media official, shared photos on their respective Instagram accounts wearing neon outfits. Check it out!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Pics/Malaika and Arjun's Instagram accounts

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red with their love and happiness. It's great to see the couple so in love and not afraid to own up to their feelings. Malaika and Arjun, who recently made their relationship social media official, shared solo photos on their respective Instagram accounts wearing neon outfits.

Arjun Kapoor shared his photo wearing a neon green hoodie and caption the post as, "Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps - who wore the neon better ???)"

Malaika Arora, too, shared her own photo on Instagram wearing a neon yellow tank top, posing in the same way as Arjun, and wrote, "Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)"

Notice how Arjun and Malaika are wearing the same caps? It's so great that Malaika and Arjun share a close bond and their equation with one another is amazing, too.

Malaika and Arjun are in New York currently. The couple had taken off for a vacation in New York to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday on June 26. Ever since, it's been raining love posts on Instagram by the duo. The latest one shared by Malaika screams love for Arjun Kapoor. "Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. you will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," is the post shared by Malaika, where she also tagged the Ishaqzaade actor.

Over the weekend, Malaika Arora, in a candid chat with HT Brunch, spoke about the nine-year age difference between her and Arjun. "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***"

