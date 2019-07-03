Malaika Arora's romantic post for Arjun Kapoor screams love, see photo

bollywood

Off late, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have stopped shying away from the media and public glare. The couple has started professing their love for each other on their respective social media accounts

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram.

After shying away from prying eyes, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have admitted to being in love with each other. Until a few months ago, the couple hadn't made their relationship official, but their gestures spoke otherwise. From attending weddings and parties as one unit to spending time and getting comfortable with each other's family and friends, Malaika and Arjun were very much together but never felt the need of making their relationship official.

However, tides have turned and Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor took off for a vacation in New York to celebrate the latter's birthday. And, ever since, it's been raining love posts on Instagram by the duo. The latest one shared by the actress-dancer-television show judge is all hearts for Arjun Kapoor. "Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. you will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," is the post shared by Malaika, where she also tagged the Ishaqzaade actor.

Malaika Arora shared this image on her Instagram story and tagged Arjun Kapoor

Now that the duo has become comfortable talking about their relationship, there are hearts everywhere for Malaika and Arjun. The 45-year-old's latest Instagram post has her wearing heart-shaped glares and all at peace and ease.

A few days ago when Arjun and Malaika went on a candlelight dinner in New York, the actress carried a red heart-shaped bag with her. She covered her face with the bag and Arjun clicked the picture saying, "She has my heart...(literally)"

On this weekend, Malaika gave an interview to HT Brunch where she spoke about the nine-year age difference between her and Arjun. "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***"

