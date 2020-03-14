Why Baaghi 3 failed to cross Rs 140 crore mark? Trade experts answer

Amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the entertainment industry has taken a hit. Several movies including the upcoming James Bond movie are being pushed back from their intended release dates and movies like Baaghi 3 are seeing an impact on their box office collections.

Even though the movie opened as the highest collecting movie of 2020 with 17.06 crores, without the impact of external factors like the coronavirus causing theatres to shut down and people being urged to avoid going to public places, the initial projections for the movie's opening day collections were around 26-28 crores.

Where movies are being pushed back due to the outbreak, Baaghi 3 is performing phenomenally at the global box office and has collected around 20 crores but in the absence of the Covid-19 outbreak, the movie would have likely collected over 150 crores.

Trade projections suggest that big-ticket films like Baaghi 3 and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi are likely to see a 15-20 percent impact on their collections and small ticket films like Angrezi Medium will see a higher impact of upto 25-30 percent.

Trade analyst Amul Vikas Mohan explains, "Hollywood films like James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' has shifted its release date due to coronavirus. 'Black Widow', F9 could also follow the same. Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds flick 'Red Notice' may not shoot in Italy due to the global epidemic. Even in Bollywood, films like Sooryavanshi are considering a release date shift while it must be credited to Baaghi 3 which released amidst the global scare, for the great business it has registered. With more than 75 crores, nationwide and 20 crores overseas collections- what Baaghi 3 has achieved under these circumstances could easily have crossed 130-140 crores if the global catastrophic factors were not prevailing. Despite all these, Baaghi 3 sustains as the biggest action franchise with a current good run at the box office. it will interesting to see this week's releases including Angrezi Medium."

Trade expert Joginder Tuteja explains, "Call it unfortunate but Baaghi 3 came at a time when the news about virus arriving in India had just broken. The makers didn't have time to react and had to release over the weekend gone by. It is to the credit of the massy content due to which the film has still done so well in its first week and is on course to be a hit. It will enter 100 Crore Club at ease and would cover some more distance too. However, if not for the health scare, it could well have challenged the Baaghi 2 lifetime of 166 crores. Sajid Nadiadwala put his money, Tiger Shroff did the hard work and Ahmed Khan ensured that he gave to audiences what was expected from the franchise."

Though Baaghi 3 has done exceedingly well especially on Sunday and then Holi, one can't expect the same from upcoming biggies that release at such a wide scale since the coronavirus situation would be looked at far more closely at least in the near future, till the menace settles down. It is prudent that new releases have a well chalked out release plan and the industry comes together to collaborate and arrive at a win-win state.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates