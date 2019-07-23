Why can't I find men worth dating?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

I have been single since I finished college over three years ago. My friends have all been in a number of relationships since then, but I haven't even managed to go on a date. I am not unattractive or boring, so I don't know what the problem is. I would like to at least date a few people, if not actually have a real relationship. Now, because nothing has happened, this is starting to affect my self-confidence. I don't know how to get rid of this feeling. I am afraid to approach guys and just ask them out because I don't want to come across as desperate. Please help.

It's fairly normal to feel inadequate and lack confidence while attempting to date or initiate a relationship. If you think everyone is confident about it, I have to say that a majority of human beings are probably just making it up as they go along. It can be hard to deal with, obviously, and approaching someone is never going to be easy. The only way around this is to plunge in and face your fear. I admit this is easier said than done, but it isn't going to harm you in any way. Spend more time with new people, join a book club or something else that aligns with your interests, find places that attract people with similar tastes, and you may be surprised at how things develop. Remember that some of the most socially awkward people on Earth manage to have successful relationships. It's why the human race hasn't died out yet, so keep at it.

I have been with a guy for six months now, and he no longer responds to my messages. Is this a sign that things aren't working out between us? Should I be worried?

Yes, you should. Communication is one of the foundations of any successful relationship. Why can't you ask him about this when the two of you meet? To allow it to continue will only lead to you drifting apart.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

