Why customers put their trust in JE and VEE Infrastructure

JE & VEE Infrastructure, since inception in 2009 almost a decade ago, has been doing exceptionally well into the business of land acquisition & construction. As a zero-debt company, today we are one of the most trusted and leading players within the region.

What makes us stand out in the clutter is the dedication of our promoters, support of our customers and belief of our stakeholders in our motto – concept to creation.

With most of our projects being in the prime location like opposite Oberoi Mall, Dindoshi it has made us create such beautiful, intelligently designed edifices which are milestones in the region.

Every project we work on, we set standards way above the ordinary. We question the ongoing trends and challenge them. Every day is marked with bringing in the new technology, which enhances customers’ lives with beautiful, yet affordable creations.

Little wonder that customers put their trust in JE & VEE Infrastructure. A proof of that is our recent acquisition of a redevelopment project for 4 societies in 55,000 sq. meters of MAHADA scheme. What’s more, we’ve been invited by many more societies at the very same region to undertake their building redevelopment as well.

Our Mission:

To provide our customers with quality constructions, timely possessions, transparent dealings and creating homes that truly upgrade their lifestyles.

Our Vision:

To be the name that people rely on for quality infrastructure and excellence that will make the world a better place.

Our Values:

At JE & VEE Infrastructure, we believe in the utmost respect for our network of customers and channel partners. Our organizational values the welfare of employees. As a company, we believe in transparency and truth. Our focus in on building long-term relations with vendors and customers with design innovations, superior quality creations at affordable prices.

