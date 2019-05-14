Why did he send another girl flowers?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I have been having some issues lately. We fight a lot about minor issues, and have been arguing about things that usually sound trivial. What pushed me over the edge lately was the fact that he bought a colleague of his some flowers on her birthday. He didn't even mention this to me, and I only found out because she put up a photograph of the flowers on Instagram and tagged him while thanking him. When I confronted him about it, he said I was being ridiculous, but I find it strange that he is buying another woman flowers. Am I overreacting, or is he the one who needs to examine his actions?

Buying someone flowers isn't necessarily an issue because they cheer people up and are nice to receive on one's birthday. It doesn't necessarily imply that he is giving them to her in order to hurt you. Is there any other reason why you think what he did was inappropriate? Has your boyfriend hinted at an interest in this person? Are you angry with him about this because your relationship is currently strained? Things that aren't usually a problem tend to be troublesome when two people are trying to iron out their differences. This is a difficult time for you both, and I recommend trying to focus on what can be fixed between you first. If you can figure out why things are going wrong and talk about what you both need to do to save this, issues like this will not crop up as often.

I am constantly kept away from my girlfriend's family, which is strange because they like me. I don't know why she doesn't let me meet them. Is she ashamed of me?

If she was ashamed, would she be with you and introduce you to them as your boyfriend? If she needs her personal space until she is comfortable enough to let you in, maybe you should respect that until she is ready to explain her actions.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

