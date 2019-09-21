Why did the makers of Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase approach Karan Johar?

The trailer of Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu was dropped earlier this week. The celebrities stormed the internet with applauds for Kunal Kemmu's film. From Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, everybody came out to support Kunal's film, Lootcase, which has a unique and quirky subject. The film also has hints of inspiration from various iconic movies and in this case, it's none other than 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Towards the end of the trailer, one can hear music from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which has become one of the most iconic tunes in Bollywood. The makers of Lootcase approached the director of the movie, Karan Johar to use the theme song and the filmmaker obliged.

Before the trailer was released, the makers released the first poster of the movie while taking inspiration from another Bollywood movie, following the theme of re-creating scenarios from famous movies and the fans are loving it!

It stars Kunal along with actors like Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Raaz among others.

Lootcase is a comedy-drama directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. The quirky comedy is all set to release on October 11, 2019.

On the personal front, Kunal Kemmu likes spending time with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. He often shares pictures with her baby on Instagram. The latest one has him with Inaaya, where they are seeing a flight in the sky. Through the picture, Kunal says that he likes himself better when he is with her.

Kunal and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot on January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

On the work front, Kemmu is currently filming for Mohit Suri's revenge drama, Malang, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone.

