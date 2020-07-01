Why does he talk in percentages!

I have been dating someone for around six months now, and he keeps describing how much he likes me using percentages. A week ago, while we were on a date, he said that he was around 40 percent attracted to me and wanted us to try harder. I don't have a clue what he is on about, because I have never met anyone who says ridiculous things like this. If he is joking, it's not funny. I don't really have a problem with dating him because we genuinely have a good time and like hanging out with each other. It's just this habit of his that makes me angry and I want him to stop. What should I do?

If he is joking, you're right about it not being very funny. Am assuming you have already told him how you feel about this habit. If he doesn't change, tell him to quit treating you and this relationship like a statistic or warn him that the odds of things not working out are between 99 and 100 percent.

A guy who knows a friend of mine recently told me that he has feelings for me, and I promptly friend-zoned him, because I had absolutely no interest in pursuing this. He doesn't get the message though and has been sending me flowers and chocolate every other week. It is starting to get on my nerves because he seems to think I can change my mind and be bought with gifts. How can I make sure he gets the message?

Start by returning his gifts, and then ask him out for a cup of coffee if he seems sane enough. Tell him why the chances of you changing your mind do not exist. Also speak to this common friend so he can get a second opinion if your message doesn't get through his thick skull. If he persists, tell him that what he is doing amounts to harassment and there are laws in place that can prevent him from carrying on.

