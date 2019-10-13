Why does Sophie Choudry hate Kriti Sanon? The actress spills the beans

B-town's heartthrob, Kriti Sanon, wore her sweatpants and sneaked into her jogging shoes while gracing VOOT's fitness and intimate chat show, Work It Up, with the gorgeous host, Sophie Choudry, on VOOT. Check out Choudry's post right here:

Kriti Sanon, the hottie of B-town, revealed some gym secrets and narrated her fitness journey on the sets of Work It Up with the dazzling, Sophie Choudry while performing some exercises under the guidance of the gracious, Yasmin Karachiwala.

In a recent conversation, Sophie asked Kriti about her fitness motivation and Kriti pulls out Gajar ka halwa. To which Sophie furiously says, "See, that's why I hate you. When I first met you, you came to the gym to put on weight, not lose. Generally, it's the other way around." Kriti agrees and said that it's a big problem that people face and Sophie denied it.

Kriti further expresses, "People feel being skinny is good. But it is not good. You need to be fit." She adds and says, "In fact when I started working out, I had to put on weight to have muscles in the right places." Sophie agrees with and gives her a dose of her fitness mantra, "Fit is the new skinny."

Don't we all agree with Kriti? It is very important to stay fit, no matter what body type you carry. Catch Kriti Sanon unveil more fitness tips and mantra on VOOT's exclusive fitness chat show, Work It Up.

On the work front, Sanon will next be seen in the reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, slated to release on October 25, 2019. Next in line will be another historical, Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. In 2020, the actress will be seen in Mimi, a drama about surrogacy, Rahul Dholakia's untitled thriller and there are talks about Luka Chuppi 2 as well. The sequel will reportedly be based on the divorce of a married couple and the consequences that follow.

