Why Eugenie Bouchard avoids posting bikini pictures online

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has evolved in terms of managing her social media activity and is trying to be more mature with her posts.

The former World No. 5 has often been criticised for focussing on getting more off-court popularity, rather than for her performance on the court.

Now ranked 330th, Eugenie, 26, feels public platforms attract unnecessary criticism.

"I just don't value the opinions of people who are out there just judging what I put out there," Eugenie said during a podcast with Tennis.com. "And I really try to refrain from posting bikini pictures, I really do."

Eugenie said that she has had enough with posting pictures of her body.

"Apparently if you post that, it means you don't play tennis. It's influenced a little bit how I act. Maybe I'm just getting more mature," she added.

