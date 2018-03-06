Why Gurmehar Kaur's new book resounds with Priyanka Gandhi

Sometimes, frames convey a lot more than what one actually attempts to put down on paper. Like this one. Braveheart student Gurmehar Kaur, who was in the eye of a sharp storm last year when she posted about her father, a Kargil martyr



Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with Gurmehar Kaur

Sometimes, frames convey a lot more than what one actually attempts to put down on paper. Like this one. Braveheart student Gurmehar Kaur, who was in the eye of a sharp storm last year when she posted about her father, a Kargil martyr.

The young woman stirred a hornet's nest that led to a nationwide debate. She faced an avalanche of vitriolic posts and as is the case in our times, an endless trial by social media.

Refusing to stay silent, she released a book, Small Acts of Freedom that tells her story. The gutsy girl recently met with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and posted this image soon afterwards, with the words: The book is about a daughter, memories of her father, sacrifices of her mother, carrying a legacy, family and love for the nation. Here is me with someone who understands all of that way too well and someone I deeply admire.' All we can say is, you go, girl.

