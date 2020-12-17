Over the last decade, Canada has grown in popularity as a study abroad destination for international students. In 2015, there were approximately 352,365 international students, whereas, in 2019, this number was 642,000–an increase of over 80 percent with Indian students accounting for approximately 34.5 percent of the study permits issued. Ken Withers, Director of the Office of Student Recruitment, University of Toronto, says, "International students are valued members of the community in Canada and important contributors to the globally diverse learning experience the university offers and they account for nearly a quarter of our student population" Canada's growth as a higher education destination is fuelled by many reasons, some of which are detailed below:

1. Straightforward Immigration Policies:

Last year, Canada opened its doors to more than 300,000 immigrants. However, considering the current pandemic, the July immigration numbers fell by 63 percent as compared to last year. To help the economy recover, the Government of Canada plans to welcome a total of 1,233,000 new permanent residents between 2021 and 2023. Before the pandemic, almost one-third of international bachelor's graduates and half of the master's graduates became permanent residents in the 10 years after they received a study permit.

The ease of converting the Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) to a permanent residency is one of the main reasons why students opt to study in Canada. This was the case for Roshni Nair, who studied Supply Chain Management - Global Logistics at the University of Toronto. "International students in Canada are very likely to obtain a PGWP visa for three years. Also, graduating from a Canadian institution and gaining work experience gives students an advantage when they apply for a permanent resident through express entry. However, it is important to note that students must have full-time jobs when applying–a string of part-time jobs will not suffice."

2. Studying in Canada is Cost-Effective:

Studying an undergraduate course at a globally recognised university in Canada is comparatively cheaper when compared to US universities. In general, the cost can be approximately 8-10 lakhs cheaper for Canadian programmes.



In addition, Canada offers several scholarships to international students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate level. These include subject-specific scholarships along with some for sporting and academic achievement. Scholarships may be provided by the government, university, and other organisations.

Some of the popular scholarships are:

Institution Scholarship Range (approx in INR) Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships Up to INR 51.7 lakhs per year (taxable) Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan Up to INR 5.8 lakhs Huron University Up to INR 35 lakhs (over four years) International Presidential Scholarship - Huron University Up to INR 58 lakhs International Secondary School Merit Scholarship - Ryerson University Up to INR 3.7 lakhs (Entrance only) President’s Scholars of Excellence Programme – University of Toronto Up to INR 7.4 lakhs Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program Up to INR 11 lakhs Ontario Trillium Scholarship Up to INR 29.8 lakhs Partnership Grants by Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada Up to INR 14.8 lakhs President's Entrance Scholarships - Ryerson University Up to INR 29.5 lakhs (renewable) Quebec Provincial Government Scholarship Doctoral programme – Up to INR 18.5 lakhs Postdoctoral programme – Up to INR 25.9 lakhs University of Calgary International Scholarships Up to INR 34.6 lakhs Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships Up to INR 28.9 lakhs (3 years, non-renewable)

3. World-class Education:

Every year, Canadian universities are featured in global ranking tables. For 2021, the QS World University Rankings puts the University of Toronto at 25 (up from the 31st spot in 2018). McGill University gained a rank since 2018 and is now at 31, while The University of British Columbia is placed at 45, six places up from 2018.

One of the reasons why Canadian universities rank highly is due to government spending on education. Shreya Poddar, Senior Recruitment Adviser - India, Ryerson University, mentioned that "the government’s proposed CAD 9-billion student-aid package was approved through which we were able to support our students. We created a Ryerson University’s Student Relief Fund, which launched on March 31, 2020, and generated CAD 3 million in support, was able to provide 4,000 students across faculties and equity groups."

Apart from this, many Canadian universities have world-renowned faculty and collaborate with prestigious universities around the globe. Anjali Anand Seth, International Recruitment Specialist – India, Huron at Western University says, "We are the only university in Ontario to have a partnership with Harvard Business School. Huron students have been accepted to the world’s most sought-after postgraduate institutions, including Harvard, Cambridge, Columbia, Oxford and more."

4. Application Process:

The Canadian application process at most universities is relatively straightforward. In fact, some of them only assess the student’s academic qualifications, which goes hand-in-hand with the academic nature of the Indian curricula. There is no standardised testing requirement and essays are very course-specific. For example, at McGill University, the admission requirements vary depending on the applicant's educational background and the programme they want to study with the admission requirements changing every year.

5. Co-operative Programmes:

A co-operative programme or co-op education enables students to obtain practical work experience during their time at university. Generally, the co-op alternates between the working and academic terms. Students are allowed to work on-campus or off-campus and have co-op placements and internships, with the average wage varying according to the current levels of education, past work experience and the province in which they operate. For instance, in British Columbia, the minimum wage is CAD 13.85 per hour, while it is CAD 14.00 in Ontario. At the end of the working cycle, managers are expected, through a form or questionnaire, to provide a student assessment.

6. Safety and Multiculturalism:

As a country, Canada is known for its diversity and multiculturalism. People of colour comprise over one-fifth of the population and this share is only increasing. According to a report by Statistics Canada, by 2036, people of colour are projected to be about 31 per cent to 36 per cent of the population.



While sharing her son's experience on multiculturalism in the country, Geetanjali Bhattacharji, Executive Director, Marketing Advisory, EY India said, "Our son has made wonderful friends. His Jamaican flatmate is a great cultural slice of life and the food is as Indian as it gets!"

Apart from this, Canada is regarded as one of the world's safest countries. The crime rate and cases of racial discrimination are low and public safety remains one of the major concerns of the Government of Canada. Also, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 survey, Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto are some of the world's most livable cities.

Response to COVID-19

At the beginning of the pandemic, most universities took steps to prevent the spread of the virus on campus. They quickly transitioned to an online system of learning and moved as many students as possible out of residential halls. The rooms that were left vacant were made available to front-line workers and university research labs donated PPE and medical supplies. Many universities are conducting research projects to help address this global outbreak.

There is no doubt that when it comes to quality education, a safe atmosphere and global opportunities, Canadian universities have a lot to offer international students.



Namita Mehta

Author Bio:

Written by Namita Mehta, who has been in the college counselling space for more than eleven years. She established the University Guidance Counselling Department at B.D.Somani International School in Mumbai before joining The Red Pen where she currently serves as President.

