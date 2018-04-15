Why is Richa Chadha researching on women MPs and MLAs?

Richa Chadha's next, Daas Dev, features her as Paro, who is not only Devdas' lover, but also his political competitor

Richa Chadha's next, Daas Dev, is a modern-day interpretation of Devdas. It features her as Paro, who is not only Devdas' lover, but also his political competitor.

Since the film is set in Uttar Pradesh, Chadha had to understand the landscape of the state's politics, learn the body language of politicians and the regional dialect.

She also researched on many women MPs and MLAs for her role. Her look in the movie is inspired by politicians like Sonia Gandhi, Poonam Mahajan and Dimple Yadav.

