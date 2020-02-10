Why is this girl stonewalling me?

I was introduced to a girl at my friend's birthday party two weeks ago. We had a great chat and spoke about a lot of things. I found out that she was single and asked if we could meet for coffee. She gave me her number and asked me to get in touch. I have sent her a number of messages since then, and even called three times, but she doesn't pick up or respond. I don't understand why she is behaving this way. I don't know if she has given me the wrong number or is just not interested in speaking to me anymore. What can I do about this?

I'm not sure if there is anything you can do, given that the calls and messages have been made. If she hasn't seen them yet, which is possible, she may respond at some point. If she has, and isn't sure about taking this further, that is her prerogative too. I suggest you do nothing, and wait. Your situation hasn't changed since the time you met her, so give her time and space to respond or reject your messages.

My boyfriend has a friend who has asked him to move in with her. She is one of his oldest friends, and they have never been in a romantic relationship, but I am not comfortable with this arrangement. I know it makes financial sense for them both, for a number of reasons, but I can't seem to be able to accept it. Should I put my foot down and ask him to find another solution?

Speaking to him about why you feel this way may help, especially if you realize there is no real reason for you to have a problem with the arrangement. It's normal to be jealous of a situation like this, assuming it is jealousy that is affecting you. Being open about it is the only way your boyfriend and you can arrive at a compromise that works for you both, as well as for his friend.

