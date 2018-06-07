Why is Uday Chopra selling his Los Angeles villa?

Does Uday Chopra's decision to sell his US home mean he is moving back to India?



Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra has reportedly put up his villa at Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, for sale. Priced at $3.8 million, the villa was purchased by the Dhoom actor two years ago. The two-storeyed property has a landscaped courtyard.

Uday, who has been away from the Bollywood scene for the last few years, was looking after Yash Raj Films' Hollywood and international projects. There was also gossip about him and Nargis Fakhri being a couple, who is now said to be dating American director Matt Alonzo. Does Uday's decision to sell his US home mean he is moving back to India? Will another installment of Dhoom roll soon?

On the work front, Uday Chopra was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 as Ali in the third installment of the Dhoom franchise which also starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Chopra founded YRF Entertainment, a Los Angeles based production and financing company focused on developing and producing feature films for the United States and international marketplace. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yash Raj Films Private Limited.

Also Read: Quantico writer Sharbari Ahmed: Hindu nationalists not exempt from criticism

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates