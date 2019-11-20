Why Marathon NeoHomes are perfect for the modern Mumbaikar

Built over 100+ acres of potential development, NeoHomes by the Marathon Group are smartly designed urban homes in superb skyscrapers with efficient apartments perfect for modern Mumbaikars – that let you do more with less. Neohomes project is located in Bhandup,a prime location in Mumbai with good rail and road connectivity and the greenery of the national park to the west. And the location that is set to grow with a range of engaging amenities enabling an active lifestyle. The Marathon Group has already launched two towers under the NeoHomes project and 5000 homes are being planned already.

There are two types of apartments to choose from - the smart Studio apartment and the 1 BHK apartment at a starting price of 36.84 lakh.

Studio (197 – 210 sqft, Starting Rs. 36.84 lacs)

Perfect sized homes for young families. With a compact kitchen and provision for storage space in the bedroom, the Neo Smart Studio can easily accommodate three adults. The Smart Studio offers multiple furniture layout possibilities. The space can be designed for a couple, a couple with a child or even up to three adults.

1 BHK (323 sqft, Starting Rs. 57.81 lacs)

The 1 BHK at Neohomes is designed with the urban Mumbaikar in mind. With the convenience of a master bedroom and 2 toilets, it can serve as the perfect home for even up to 5 people. Large windows in both the living room and bedroom ensure that your home is always well lit and ventilated.

R Z SHAH, Chairman, Marathon Group, B.Sc, M.Ed says:

"With NeoHills, Marathon group enters a brand new chapter in its journey to create affordable homes for everyone. A seamless mix of brilliant product design and right pricing makes NeoHills a perfect 'nayi shuruaat' for a first time home buyer".

For complete information about the project visit: https://marathon.in/neohomes/

About Marathon Group

The Marathon Group is a 50-year-old, Mumbai based real estate development company that has completed over 80 projects in the city. The group is currently building several townships in the fastest growing neighbourhoods, affordable housing projects, ultra-luxury skyscrapers, small offices and large business centres. Marathon Group's projects are spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

