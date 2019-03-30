Why Vidyut Jammwal doesn't follow anyone on Instagram

bollywood

"I am on social media for my fans, I post for them. Why should I follow? I don't need to look at them and know what they are doing. It's a disease," added the actor, who has three million followers on Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal doesnt follow anyone on photo sharing platform Instagram, and the actor says it is not because he is arrogant. "The part where I do not follow anyone on Instagram does not come from a place of arrogance," Vidyut said.

Vidyut expressed his views when he appeared on an episode of the show "By Invite Only" on zoOm Styled by Myntra. The episode will air on Saturday, read a statement.

On the film front, he is seen in "Junglee", directed by Chuck Russell. It celebrates the bond between man and an elephant. The film also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Akshay Oberoi and Vishwanath Chatterjee.

Asked about the wildest thing that he has ever done, he said: "Everything I do is wild. The way I train is wild."

