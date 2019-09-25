Wife installs spy-cam to catch husband with lover; gets booked

In a bizarre incident, a woman suspecting her husband of having an illicit affair placed a spy camera in the bedroom to catch him red-handed but instead found her self in deep soup. The couple was going through a divorce hence the wife wanted to prove him guilty of an illicit affair. As wife's lawyer showed the visuals to her husband to settled the processing but the husband's girl-friend filed a case against the lawyer, wife and an unidentified person for violating her privacy.



The incident came to light when a 33-year-old woman lodged an FIR against a noted lawyer Abhijit Sarwate, his client and an unidentified person. All are booked under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code comprises of sections 354 (Voyeurism), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 120 (Concealing design to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Senior Inspector (Crime) Ajay Bhosale of Sangvi Police station who is investigating the case stated, "The couple is going through a divorce since 2016. The wife suspected her husband having an illicit relationship with a woman and based on which she had placed a spy camera in the bungalow owned by them in Rakshak society in Pimple Nilakh due to which she has been booked as she recorded several videos of the woman getting intimate with her husband thus violating her privacy."

He also added, "The wife's lawyer, Abhijit Sarwate showed the video to the girlfriend and threatened her stating that he would post the video on social media if a huge ransom was not paid. It seems the wife also blackmail her husband demanding alimony and divorce. On Monday, the victim came approached the police and based on her complaint, a case was lodged. We are probing the case and soon we shall arrest the lawyer and two others involved in the crime. When contacted lawyer Abhijit Sarwate, he claimed that "the accusations imposed on him are baseless and he has been falsely implicated in the case."

