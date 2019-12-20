Wife left furious after husband decides to name daughter after relative

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deciding on a name for their daughter sparked a huge fight between a husband and a wife after the husband promised a relative to name their daughter after her.

The couple had agreed that because the husband got to name their first child after his own father, the wife would be the one to choose the name of their second child.

They discovered that they were expecting a daughter and the wife had decided on a name already.

When the husband shared the good news with one of their relatives, she asked him if they would name their daughter after her.

He said, "She was always there for me growing up and we were close as kids, so I said 'sure, of course'."

He added that his wife got really angry when she got to know of this, but he did not want to break his promise. "She basically said I'm going to have to break it because 'she hates that name' and 'she's going to have a say in our daughter's name whether I like it or not'.

He had no other option but to turn to Reddit for help but users pointed out that he could break his wife's promise but not his relative's promise.

One user said, "It's honestly hilarious that you would call your wife the inconsiderate one when you went behind her back and basically stole the baby's name away from her without even a discussion about it first," while a second user wrote, "You’re reneging on an agreement because you’re not enough of an adult to have told your relative the truth."

