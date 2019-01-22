Wig and shades keep Naomi Osaka under cover in Japan

tennis

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka says she needs to wear a wig and sunglasses to stay anonymous in Japan since her profile soared into the stratosphere after her stunning victory at the US Open. Her achievement in New York made her the first player from her country to win a major, and with it came fanatical support.

She's not complaining, but took precautions when back there recently. "I mean, I didn't really walk outside. I just went in the car and stuff," she said after winning through to the quarters of the Australian Open yesterday.

"When I did, I went at night and had a wig on. For me, it was very fun." She said the wig was her sister's idea. She was, like, 'You know what you should do? You should bring this wig and if you want to walk around, just throw it on and put on some sunglasses'. I personally think she was making it a bigger deal than it had to be. Honestly, I feel like people don't look at other people when they're walking around," she added.

