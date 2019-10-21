Will Akshay Kumar also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Anees Bazmee answers

Ever since Anees Bazmee has announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans are more curious about Akshay Kumar's cameo than Kartik Aaryan being the leading man. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first Hindi film that married the genres of Horror and Comedy before Bollywood became obsessed with the amalgamation. It's a film whose popularity continues to see a rise and has inspired tons of memes on social media.

It's hard to replace Kumar and especially when the film happens to be a riot. And equal credit also goes to director Priyadarshan, the man who entertained the audiences for years with films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Garam Masala and of course, this one. Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan have replaced Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar respectively and we aren't complaining, as long as they make a watchable follow up to the first film.

However, as stated above, people are curious to know whether we can expect a cameo by Kumar in the sequel or not. Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview recently, the filmmaker finally spilled the beans and said, "No, Akshay Kumar doesn't have a cameo, this is a different film with a different cast. I don't think anyone can replace Akshay." Well, this is a piece of sad news for everyone who was hoping to see the actor in the sequel.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020, at the box-office, and the same day is booked for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera, a period drama by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. Aaryan is also set to give his fans films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 and of course, this horror-comedy. Bazmee, on the other hand, is gearing up for Pagalpanti, a film that promises to justify its title and releases on November 22.

Coming to the lead actress of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani, she leads the pack with films like Good Newwz, Guilty, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Laxmmi Bomb.

