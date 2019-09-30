Will Alia Bhatt romance Kartik Aaryan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai?

A lot has been spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the last few months. First, it was announced that his next directorial, Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, has been pushed indefinitely. It was also reported that Priyanka Chopra would star in another film of his, earlier titled Heera Mandi, which will chronicle the journey of Gangubai Kothewali, the most dreaded and ferocious pimp of Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura.

When asked about the same to Chopra in one of her media interactions, the actor stated, "I haven't signed a Hindi film yet… I'm a fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in whatever he makes; I'll always be his fan."

It's no news the film is now being made with Bhatt herself and has been retitled as Gangubai. And as far as the leading man of the film is concerned, a report by Mumbai Mirror says Bhansali is keen to cast Kartik Aaryan for the part. The actor was even seen leaving the filmmaker's office a few days back and that further makes the rumours stronger. Talking about this film to Mirror back in March, Bhansali said, "I love the story, it's been with me for long and I'm keen to make the film. Priyanka and I are in talks."

Any official announcement from the makers' side is yet to be made and they are waiting to announce further details at the right time. On the work front, Aaryan has as many as four big films in his kitty that include Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's untitled romance, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR, Takht ,and of course, Gangubai.

