Will Apple watch unlock case?

Missing journalist's watch may have footage

A CCTV grab shows a van in front of the Saudi consulate on October 2, day of the disappearance

Missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have recorded his own death as he turned on the recording function of his Apple Watch before walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, a Turkish daily reported on Saturday.

The moments of his "interrogation, torture and killing were audio recorded and sent to both his phone and to iCloud", CNN quoted the Sabah daily as saying. It said conversations of the men involved in the reported assassination were recorded.

Security forces leading the investigation found the audio file inside the phone Khasshoggi left with his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, according to the daily. Upon noticing the watch, Khashoggi's assailants tried to unlock the Apple Watch with multiple password attempts, ultimately using the journalist's fingerprint to unlock the smart watch. They were successful in deleting only some of the files, Sabah reported.

