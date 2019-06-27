Will Bosco pull off the stunt?
Not just contestants, even judges are put to test on Dance India Dance
Amongst all the serious competition on the set of Dance India Dance, there are moments that keep the entertainment factor alive and stress levels at bay. After Dheeraj Dhooper’s exit as host, Karan Wahi has managed to bring his charm and humour quotient to the reality dance show.
During the shoot of the previous episode, South Ke Thalaivas (contestants are divided into East, West, North and South zones) -- Anil Nair and Tejas Prakash Puthran delivered an emotional and interesting performance. They danced to Nahin Saamne from the 1999 film Taal. While several have performed on the number before, the duo attempted the song while riding a segway. Inspired by the contestants, Bosco decided to try his hand at riding the hoverboard. As expected, it took the choreographer and judge on the show to get the hang of it, until which he clung to Co-judges Raftaar and Kareena Kapoor Khan for dear life.
Looking at all the action on the stage, Khan commented that had Saif [Ali Khan, husband] been there at the moment, he would have enjoyed riding it because he loves hoverboards. Bosco’s impromptu decision and Wahi’s non-stop comments definitely led to a fun-filled episode.
