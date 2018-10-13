Will Culpo make it official with Olivia?

other-sports

US supermodel Olivia and NFL star Danny Amendola are likely to get engaged soon

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 26, and National Football League (NFL) star Danny Amendola, 32, are likely to be to engaged "sooner rather later" according to a report in US Weekly magazine.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, ended their relationship in March. The couple rekindled their romance in June when they attended a friend's wedding together in

Houston.

In September, they confirmed on social media they were back together as Culpo posted an Instagram story of her kissing Amendola while visiting him in Miami and wrote: "sugar." Talking about their engagement, a source told the magazine: "Olivia and Danny are better than they've ever been this time around. Their relationship is very strong and they are very happy."

Meanwhile, the couple have not addressed the engagement report yet. Amendola, who plays for Miami Dolphins, had earlier revealed that he bumped into his lady love while walking down the street at a corner of a plush restaurant Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles. Amendola termed his first meeting with Culpo as "crazy."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates