Maharashtra: Will FYJC admissions happen this year at all, ask students, parents

As the Maharashtra government remains undecided over Maratha reservation, lakhs of Std XI (FYJC) students continue to face uncertainty as admissions have stopped midway since the Supreme Court order on September 9. Students, parents and teachers have started questioning when the academic year will start as the one after that will again have HSC board exams. While one round of admissions had concluded, those who have secured admissions are wondering if they will remain confirmed.

"There is already so much delay due to the pandemic. First results were delayed, then the SC order came and the state government halted admissions. It has been nearly a month since but there is no clarity on how long we will have to wait," said Janhavi Singh, a parent from Kandivli.

Student Mohit Dighe said, "I want to study in the science stream and my coaching classes have already begun and am also preparing for competitive exams. It seems like most students from my batch will directly appear for Class XII exams as hardly any time is left in this academic year."

'Let admissions continue'

Several teachers too have approached the government on the issue. "Just before FYJC admissions, degree admissions were completed and many other admissions were also done as per the Maratha reservation. Since this process too started before the Supreme Court order, the government should have continued it," said Tanvi Gala, another student, pointing out that the apex court had ordered for the admissions already done to not be changed.

The state education department seems to be equally confused. An official from the department told mid-day, "Following the outrage in the Maratha community, the state government, at the Chief Minister's level, is in the process of deciding on further action. This is will decide the fate of FYJC admissions too. All of us are waiting for it."

