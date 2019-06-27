Will go by national interest on S-400 deal, says MEA

national

India took a decision that it will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries

MEA S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo address a joint press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: India on Wednesday told the US that it will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries, including with sanctions-hit Russia from whom New Delhi is procuring S-400 missile defence systems.

This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to his American counterpart Mike Pompeo during an extensive bilateral meeting here. In a joint press interaction, Pompeo said India is an important partner of the US and that the bilateral ties were reaching new heights. While answering a question on the issue of sanctions under the US' Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act which may also impact India's procurement of the S400 systems from Moscow, Jaishankar said India has relationships with several countries.

"We have many relationships...they have a history. We will do what is in our national interest and part of that strategic partnership is the ability of each country to comprehend and appreciate the national interest of the other," Jaishankar said.

Pompeo on religious freedom

Pompeo later called for speaking "strongly" in favour of religious freedom rights and asserted that the world is worse off when they are compromised.

"India is the birthplace of four major world religions. Let’s stand up together for religious freedom for all, let’s speak out strongly together in favour of those rights for whenever we do compromise those rights, the world is worse off," Pompeo said in his India policy speech at the India International Centre here.

