Will MCA continue to challenge voting rights for international cricketers?

Mumbai-based former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Pravin Amre and Vinod Kambli during the MCA elections at Wankhede last October

Should the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) withdraw its petition in the Supreme Court over voting rights to its international cricketers?

This subject is set to be debated in their Apex Council meeting, which has now been rescheduled to August 18 after an objection was raised for often ignoring the seven-day notice rule as per the constitution. During the MCA elections last October, Mumbai's retired international cricketers were granted voting rights for the first time by the association, thanks to the Justice Lodha Committee reforms.

Twenty-three male internationals and 16 women's cricketers were eligible to vote.

MCA had reluctantly provided voting rights to the international cricketers after being left with little choice due to the Supreme Court mandate of holding elections within the specified period.

The ex-cricketers on the Apex Council—Kiran Powar and Amit Dani—have requested the MCA to withdraw the pending petition in the apex court. They have the support of Apex Council member, Nadim Memon.

The petition was filed by the five-member ad-hoc MCA committee appointed by the Bombay High Court.



Meanwhile, former Mumbai Ranji Trophy batsman Hiken Shah has asked permission from the MCA to participate in local tournaments after his five-year ban imposed by the BCCI ended on July 13.

Shah had allegedly approached Mumbai leggie Pravin Tambe, who was playing for Rajasthan Royals then, to fix matches.

"My humble request [is] to please allow me to participate in local tournaments," Shah said in his email.

