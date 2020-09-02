Will Ranbir Kapoor star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated on three massively successful films, one after another, with each being a bigger hit than the previous one. Their first union happened in 2013 in the form of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, followed by the 2015 Bajirao Mastani and then Padmaavat in 2018.

It was reported that the duo would team up again for another musical drama called Baiju Bawra, but Pinkvilla now reports that the filmmaker may cast the actor he directed in 2007 in Saawariya, Ranbir Kapoor. A source told the portal, "Ranveer and SLB were discussing to collaborate on a film, but right now that can't happen. Bhansali will reunite with Ranbir on this one."

It added, "There are two main male leads in the film, one is of Baiju and the other of Tansen. RK will be playing Baiju's role in the period drama. Recently, he even went to meet the filmmaker at his office where he verbally agreed to do the project. The actor's team is now working out the modalities."

It also stated, "They aren't locking his dates as of now because they need to lock the other actors for the film and if all goes well, the film will only go on floors in the second half of 2021. Bhansali will wrap up work on Gangubai first and then plan the pre-production for this. RK, on the other hand, will start shooting for Luv Ranjan's film and then begins Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next around early 2021."

Bhansali is currently busy with Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. This was a film that was supposed to release in the cinema halls on September 11, but due to the lockdown, it has now been postponed. Kapoor, on the other hand, has films like Brahmastra, Shamshera, Devil, and a rom-com with Luv Ranjan coming up.

