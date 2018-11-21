Will Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan team up?

bollywood

Things soured between Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the making of Chalte Chalte (2003) when Salman Khan had created a ruckus on the set when he dropped in to meet Ash. SRK did not take it kindly, and replaced her with Rani Mukerji

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

Is there a chance of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan working together as the romantic lead of a film? Going by King Khan's speech at a recent awards gala, where he presented Ash the Timeless Beauty trophy, one would think so. He recalled that in Josh (2000), they played siblings. In Mohabbatein, he quipped, "Yeh bhootni thi."

They teamed up in Devdas (2002) but it was a tragic love story. They found themselves together in Shakti (2002) but it was a special appearance. SRK played Ash's hubby in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), which again was a cameo. Now, he hopes they are cast together.

Looks like the duo is keen to forget the past. Things soured between them during the making of Chalte Chalte (2003) when Salman Khan had created a ruckus on the set when he dropped in to meet Ash. SRK did not take it kindly, and replaced her with Rani Mukerji.

Well, on the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen onscreen in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun opposite her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan, while Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

