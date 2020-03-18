'Will speak in detail about my Rajya Sabha seat,' says Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, whose nomination to Rajya Sabha has been questioned by many parties, on Tuesday said he would speak in detail about accepting the offer of a seat to the Upper House after he takes oath. Briefly talking to reporters who went to meet him at his residence in Guwahati, Gogoi said, "I will go to Delhi probably tomorrow." "Let me first take oath, then I will speak in detail to the media why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha," he said.

In a gazette notification on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind nominated Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. There have been debates in the political circles and other quarters on the nomination of Gogoi, who had retired in November last year as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) after serving for about 13 months.

