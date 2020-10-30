Will Suryakumar Yadav play for New Zealand? Scott Styris jokingly tweets

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris jokingly suggested that Suryakumar Yadav can move to New Zealand in case he wants to play international cricket. The national selectors' snub to Yadav while picking the Indian team for next month's Australia tour has been met with widespread criticism. And that has only grown louder after his match-winning 79 not out for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. "I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough," Styris tweeted after the match.

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

Yadav's knock helped MI take a two-point lead at the top of the IPL table and virtually seal a place in the playoffs. He has scored a total of 362 runs so far, making him the second highest run scorer for MI after opener Quinton de Kock.

India coach Ravi Shastri in a tweet advised Yadav to remain "patient" while praising him for his knock on Wednesday. "Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient Suryakumar Yadav #MIvsRCB," Shastri had tweeted after the match.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever