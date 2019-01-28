Will Vicky Kaushal play Rakesh Sharma in Ronnie Screwvala's Salute?

bollywood

Ronnie Screwvala has previously backed Kaushal-starrers Love Per Square Foot, and Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

The changing faces of Rakesh Sharma in the cinematic adaptation of the former astronaut's biopic has left cinephiles scratching their heads. While first choice Aamir Khan was caught unaware when prodded about reports of Shah Rukh Khan stepping away from the film - even insisting that an official announcement from SRK be awaited before jumping to conclusions - another portal suggested producer Ronnie Screwvala's blue-eyed boy Vicky Kaushal may slip into the role.

Screwvala has previously backed Kaushal-starrers Love Per Square Foot, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, in a previous interview to mid-day, SRK had spoken about his role, stating, "I maintain a certain arrogance about [fictional] roles.

But, when playing a real-life [person], you need to maintain the dignity of the character, because that's how people will see [the person], and you are no one to break that [perception]."

The long-in-the planning biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma is also said that Bhumi Pednekar is now being considered as the female lead in Salute.

Salute will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Apparently, the Rakesh Sharma biopic was picked for an Independence Day, 2018, release. However, with this development, many things will change now.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates