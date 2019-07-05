Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber witnesses shocking loss to Lauren Davis

tennis

Defending champion Kerber crashes out after shock 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 Rd 2 defeat to Lauren Davis

Germany's Angelique Kerber returns to USA's Lauren Davis during their Round 2 match at Wimbledon yesterday. Pic/AFP

London: Angelique Kerber's defence of her Wimbledon title came to an early end after being knocked out in the second round by lucky loser Lauren Davis 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 yesterday.

The German, who came into the tournament in form having reached the final at Eastbourne, made her earliest exit since losing in the same round in 2013.

Davis has now equalled her best previous performance at Wimbledon in reaching the third round where she will play Spanish 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the Last-16.



USA's Lauren Davis celebrates a point against Angelique Kerber

'Surreal win'

"This means everything as it is what I work for," said Davis. "I was a bit nervous and I slid and hurt my foot in the first set. I am so happy to win, it is almost surreal."

Davis, who had strapping on her leg and shoulder, had been ranked outside the top 250 earlier this year but has risen back into the top 100.

"Yeah it's been a tough journey and a process of learning and growing as a player and person," she said. "The drop in ranking has made this win even more fulfilling."

Davis said of course doubts had set in but deep down she always had belief she could succeed. "I believe in my ability," she said. "For me in the match the turning point was when I was 3-2 up in the second set and I said to myself you belong here, you can do this."

Barty through

Earlier, Ashleigh Barty's bid to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year stayed on track with a 6-1, 6-3 second round victory over Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck yesterday.

The Australian World No. 1 will play either British wild card Harriet Dart or Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the Last-16.

