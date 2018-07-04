Wimbledon: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal starts off in style
Rafael Nadal had fallen to a player ranked outside the top 100 in four of his last five visits here. Yesterday, however, he, had few difficulties
World No. 1 Rafael Nadal breezed into the Wimbledon second round yesterday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Israel's Dudi Sela, the World No. 127. Nadal had fallen to a player ranked outside the top 100 in four of his last five visits here. Yesterday, however, he, had few difficulties.
Injured Thiem quits
French Open runner-up and seventh seed Dominic Thiem retired with an injury from his Wimbledon first round match against Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis. Thiem, beaten by Rafael Nadal in Paris last month, was 4-6, 5-7, 0-2 down when he quit.
Record Slams for Lopez
Feliciano Lopez set a new record for consecutive Grand Slam appearances when he started his 66th major in a row at Wimbledon, attributing the landmark to playing in an era of "monsters and animals". The left-handed Spaniard had equalled Roger Federer's mark at Roland Garros this year. Yesterday, he grabbed the record outright when he faced Federico Delbonis of Argentina before completing a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win. Lopez has not missed a Slam since making his debut at the 2001 French Open.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo