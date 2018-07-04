Wimbledon: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal starts off in style

Rafael Nadal had fallen to a player ranked outside the top 100 in four of his last five visits here. Yesterday, however, he, had few difficulties

Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Israel's Dudi Sela in London yesterday. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal breezed into the Wimbledon second round yesterday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Israel's Dudi Sela, the World No. 127. Nadal had fallen to a player ranked outside the top 100 in four of his last five visits here. Yesterday, however, he, had few difficulties.

Injured Thiem quits

French Open runner-up and seventh seed Dominic Thiem retired with an injury from his Wimbledon first round match against Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis. Thiem, beaten by Rafael Nadal in Paris last month, was 4-6, 5-7, 0-2 down when he quit.

Record Slams for Lopez

Feliciano Lopez set a new record for consecutive Grand Slam appearances when he started his 66th major in a row at Wimbledon, attributing the landmark to playing in an era of "monsters and animals". The left-handed Spaniard had equalled Roger Federer's mark at Roland Garros this year. Yesterday, he grabbed the record outright when he faced Federico Delbonis of Argentina before completing a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win. Lopez has not missed a Slam since making his debut at the 2001 French Open.

