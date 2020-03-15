Winners of cricket match in Virar get 11 roosters and trophy, runners up given 11 hens

To fight the misconception about non-vegetarian food being responsible for the spread of coronavirus, organisers of a cricket tournament in Virar on Saturday, decided to distribute unique prizes to the winners. The team that won the match were given 11 roosters and a trophy, while the runners up were given 11 hens.

Over the last few days, residents in Virar had heard rumours about chicken being a carrier of the virus. Following the scare, a trader from Palghar had dumped around nine lakh hens from his farm. Local markets also brought down the price of chicken by half, with some selling it for as low as R50 per kilogram.

Ogranisers of a cricket tournament, Gaon Cup, at Agashi, Virar, decided to use the game as an occasion to bust the myth. "To quell their fears, we decided to give away poultry along with the trophies," said Mahesh Bhoir, organiser of the event. Residents were amused by the move, said Bhoir.

