Winter body care vs summer body care: What to do

Winter body care and summer body care have nothing in common â except being a routine

Started feeling signs of sweat on your forehead? Is your skin feeling a lot oilier than before? The oncoming of summer can break havoc on your skin especially when you are still sticking to the greasy creams and moisturisers you swore by during the chilly days.

Unlike the winters, the summer days don't need as much moisture and heavy loading of products on the skin to keep it healthy. Probably you can go for something light to cut down on excessive sweating and burning feels.

Yes! Winter body care and summer body care have nothing in common – except being a routine. You need to smartly shift from one to another as the season changes. Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre tells you how!

H 2 0 – your go-to!

With the rising temperature outside your body flushes out on water more rampantly during the summer months. While you must have given your hydrating routine a slowdown its time to boost up on water intake during the summers! Summer body care includes a lot of hydration including the gallons of water you need on focus on the creams and serums that are more aqua based. Try replacing the buttery moisturises with gel-based ones.

Hair care with changing seasons

Unlike the off laden routine of the winter body care, you cannot go skipping days of hair washes in

summers. The constant running and sun rays are going to leave a lot of dirt and sweat on your scalp. The ideal solution is to wash your hair daily with a light shampoo and give it a cleaner feel. Pick up a few hats and scarves to save from the horror of UV rays and save your hair from damaging too.

Kissable lips – hydrate your lips light!

Winter body care routine is all about shea butters and oil massages but with the summer months they can be a nightmare. It’s better to keep wearing light lipbalms like the formulations made with berry fruits and lime. These are hydrating, flavourful and keep the summer vibe going. Plus they aren’t loading your lips heavier. Light and soft your lips need a different fruity love during the summer body care routine.

Sunscreen all the way!

Summer body care brings more reasons to power up your sunscreen. During the winter months walking under the rays of the sun is a rarity. And so you aren’t in need of as much SPF quotient products. But with the summer days, these can be your savior. Choose to pick a moisturizer that is at least of SPF 30 or above to save your skin from the harmful UVA rays that can cause rashes, burning, pigmentation and more so darkening of the skin.

Power baths!

You do need a lot of lathering up and beauty baths during the summer months. Dive into that pool or just choose a lemony soap for your daily summer body care routine to give your skin a fresher feel. One of the distinct advantages of summer months is that you can bath three times a day with cold water and feel rejuvenated.

While winter body care demands a lot of moisture and warmth, the summer body care is all about light and fresh feels. Understand just what your skin needs and make a shift!

