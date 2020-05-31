Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye: Neetu Kapoor's emotional note as she remembers Rishi Kapoor

The world woke up to terrible news of the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30. Rishi had been battling cancer since 2018. He wasn't just a phenomenal actor but also a very lively and lovable human. As exhilarating as his on-screen persona, his real-life demeanour was just as entertaining.

After his death, Bollywood celebrities poured tributes and homages on social media. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social media account in her father's remembrance.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor also shared a heartbreaking picture on her Instagram account. The throwback photograph features Neetu and Rishi Kapoor twinning in blue outfits. "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away (sic)".





Before this, the actress had shared a family picture that shows Rishi in happier times with Neetu, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and granddaughter Samara. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "How I wish this picture could remain complete as is (sic)".

Before this, Neetu had shared a picture of Rishi with a drink in his hands and a smile on his face. She captioned it: "End of our story (sic)".

View this post on Instagram End of our story âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onMay 1, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Rishi left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

