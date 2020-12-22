Wishes pour in as Govinda turns 57

As Bollywood star Govinda rang in his 57th birthday on Monday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from his friends and co-stars from the industry on social media.

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter and penned an adorable wish for her co-actor and the star "who brings a smile on everyone's face'.

Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine ðÂÂÂ Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday ðÂÂÂ@govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/CcyH1JaC0I — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 21, 2020

The 'Kalank' actor also posted throwback pictures with Govinda, as they have a gala time on the sets of a TV show.

"Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday, @govindaahuja21," she tweeted.

"Happy Birthday ChiChi ! @govinda_herono1...Here's to my fav fun costar and buddy of countless years! @govinda_herono1 Some of my fav countless fun moments! For you chichi," wrote Tandon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

In a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has done more than 165 Bollywood films.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever