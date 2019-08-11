Wishes pour in for Suniel Shetty as he turns 58 today

bollywood

Suniel Shetty turned 58 on August 11. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish 'Anna'

Suniel Shetty

As Suniel Shetty turned 58 today, several stars from the Bollywood fraternity flooded social media with their wishes for the actor. What made it more special for the action star were the wishes from his children Athiya and Ahan.

Athiya Shetty who was last seen in 'Manmarziyan' penned a heartfelt note for her father on Twitter where she gave a visual treat by sharing throwback pictures of her childhood.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, I love you, papa! I wish you so much joy and laughter thank you for always having my back, and I hope you know we have yours, always!," she wrote alongside a cute picture from her childhood.

Apart from Athiya, her brother Ahan, who is soon to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi adaption of Telegu film 'RX100' with Tara Sutaria, also left no stone unturned to match up with the wishes posted by his sister.

He also shared a throwback picture on Instagram with his father from early childhood where Suniel can be seen brushing little Ahan's hair. "Happy Birthday Papa," he captioned the adorable picture.

Extending his best wishes to the "cool" actor, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty! It's been great watching you flourish in so many different fields and looking so effortlessly cool through it all! Hope it only gets better from here on out!."

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his wishes for "Anna" in a unique way. He shared a series of pictures on his Twitter handle which appear to be from a Bollywood cricket match.

"Friends who play together stay together.... Happy Birthday Dearest Anna- I love you Suniel Shetty-(we are more teammates than costars.)," he captioned the pictures.

Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar also extended his wishes for the 'Dhadhkan' star on Twitter. "Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty. Wishing you a rocking year ahead!" he wrote.

