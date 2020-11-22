COVID-19: With 17 deaths, Mumbai sees highest toll in Maharashtra

The state recorded 5,760 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of Maharashtra to 17.74 lakh cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai saw a slight increase, with 1,093 new cases. Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 184, 175 and 155 cases.

There were 62 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 17 deaths, followed by Solapur with 10 deaths. However, none of the other corporations in MMR recorded deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 17 deaths, 15 patients were suffering from other ailments, majority of them being senior citizens.

The state's recovery rate has now crossed 92.82 per cent, with 4,088 patients being discharged on Saturday. Mumbai's recovery rate also made progress and now stands at 92 per cent, while the doubling rate increased to 280 days. The city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.25 per cent.

The mortality rate of the state was 2.62 per cent and till date, there have been 46,573 COVID-19 related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,005.

