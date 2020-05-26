With 51 artistes, one voice, Amitabh Bachchan's Guzar Jayega to enter record books

Almost a fortnight after it dropped online, the track Guzar jayega — that has Amitabh Bachchan voicing the prologue and features Raveena Tandon, Kapil Sharma, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Leone, among others — is set to be enlisted in the Guinness Book of World Records. Varun Gupta, creator and producer of the track, says that it marks the collaboration of 51 singers across the country — a feat unmatched so far.

"When we filed the nomination for the Guinness World Records, they asked us about the process we followed to develop and compile the track. We had 115 artistes joining forces for the song, including 65 celebrities who featured in the video, 50 singers and Amitji as the narrator. It's the first time in the history of music that a single language song has witnessed collaboration of 51 singers. We have also applied to the Limca Book of World Records," enthuses Gupta, adding that the record was previously held by Michael Jackson for amassing 40 artistes for We are the world, that went on to garner $60 million for humanitarian aid in Africa.



Producer Varun Gupta

With several singers, including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Babul Supriyo, Shilpa Rao and Shreya Ghoshal, onboard, developing the number amid the lockdown was a challenge. Charting out the 25-day process, Gupta adds, "Most of them did not have the facility of an at-home studio. So, they recorded the entire track on their phones and sent it to us. We then removed the ambient noise from their portions and tweaked it. Aftab Khan [sound engineer] handled the mixing and mastering of the song."

