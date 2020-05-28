With 6,566 more cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,58,333

Passengers arrive to take a flight at Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. Pic/ PTI

With 6,566 more coronavirus cases and 194 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 86,110, while 67,692 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,531 in the country.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 56,948 cases. Tamil Nadu has recorded as many as 18,545 cases while Gujarat and Delhi have recorded 15,195 and 15,257 coronavirus cases respectively.

