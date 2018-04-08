With a glass of wine in a satin black dress, Hina Khan screams elegance

Hina Khan has posted a picture of hers on Instagram in a sexy black satin dress. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this photo



Hina Khan posted this picture on her Instagram account. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Trust Hina Khan to overcome her sanskaari bahu image and she has outdone herself to do that. In one of the reality shows, Hina participated in; she said that she wanted to break her identity of that of an ideal bahu, Akshara (her character's name from the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai). She rose to fame after this daily soap and is reportedly became one of the highest paid television actress amongst Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Divyanka Tripathi and others to name a few.

Post her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan succeeded in making a different identity of herself. She has proven herself as a fashionista considering her sartorial choices in the Bigg Boss house and so on. The small screen actress keeps treating her fans with beautiful pictures of hers. On Saturday, she posted a picture of hers in a satin black gown and was seen holding a glass of wine in her hand. The actress, who looked classy screamed elegance with her soft curls let loose and a tint of plum red on her lips did the major talking.

Earlier, she was trolled for her dressing style and the hysteria around her wearing rented clothes for entire three months in the house. But Hina was in good spirits and gave the haters a piece of her mind. "Clothes don't make a style statement ur personality does.. otherwise, all designers wud b wearing and walking the ramp in their own designs.. bye the way she's the designer herself it's her piece designers WANT to source thr clothes to only a few actors (sic)," was her response to the trolls.

