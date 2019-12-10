With Darbar and '83, Jatin Sarna continues the run to be a directors actor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jatin Sarna is heading into 2020 with Kabir Khan's 83 and AR Murugadoss's Darbar and with these two films, Jatin continues the run to be a directors actor.

Over the years, Jatin has worked upon various projects which also includes powerhouse directors who believed in Jatin's craft of work.

Jatin who rose to fame with Sacred Games where he got to work with the ace director Anurag Kashyap says that, "Anurag Kashyap is more like a teacher than a director. He gave me the space and freedom to explore and find my own character. He always kept us on our toes".

The actor also played a pivotal role in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya which was way too different from his character Bunty. On working with director Abhishek Chaubey, Jatin shares, "Abhishek Chaubey is calm and composed like Vikramaditya Motwane, and like Anurag Kashyap, he knows what he wants, but he won't allow unnecessary improvisation".

Jatin will also be seen in AR Murugadoss's Darbar starring Rajinikanth. The actor will be seen playing the role of a gangster. It was an enriching experience for Jatin as he got a chance to work with three legends, Rajinikanth, AR Murugadoss and Santosh Sivan.

2020 will be witnessing some of the biggest films and Kabir Khan's 83' is one of them. The film is based on 83' World cup match and Jatin is set to play the ace cricketer Yashpal Sharma. The actor has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of Yashpal's character. On working with Kabir, Jatin shares, " Kabir Khan is a phenomenal director. He never makes you feel you are small. He is always approachable and supportive".

It is a lesser-known fact that the actor has worked on multiple films and plays in the past and is all set for a Pongal release with Darbar and an April release with 83'.

