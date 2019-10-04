With 'no competition', BJP says will go slow on social media

The social media in-charge for BJP's Youth Wing said that there will be comparatively less content on social media platforms. Pic/AFP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for its aggressive social media campaigning, has decided to take it to ground zero instead this election season. For the upcoming Assembly elections, they are not expecting heavy competition from the Opposition parties and have, therefore, decided to focus on ground-level activities. Party workers in BJP's social media team said that their campaign on social media will focus on star campaigner Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devang Dave, national IT and social media in-charge for BJP's Youth Wing said that there will be comparatively less content on social media platforms this year. "In the last few elections, we had to counter a lot of allegations that were posted by Opposition parties. But this time, we aren't expecting too much competition. The theme of the posts is 'CM again' and we will bring in issues that are relevant to the particular district," said Dave.

Dave added that in Mumbai the posts will focus on infrastructural issues like Metro project and the Link Road between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai while in areas like Marathwada, they will focus on issues of water shortage and other schemes introduced by the state government. Like BJP, Shiv Sena's posts on social media are focusing on their star campaigner Aaditya Thackeray who is contesting from Worli.

Other political parties, however, still believe that social media is an efficient way of connecting with young voters and are trying to keep a steady presence on various platforms. Congress, which had failed to connect with young voters during the Lok Sabha elections, has set up two social media teams (one for Mumbai and one for the state) and their posts will focus more on issues rather than on specific candidates.

Charan Singh Sapra, Media Communication and Publicity head for Congress said that they are currently putting out seven to eight posts every day. "The posts will focus on the promises the sitting government failed to deliver. Once our manifesto is released, we will highlight our plan for various age groups and minority groups," he said. Social media will be an important role for parties like NCP and Samajwadi Party too. Clyde Crasto, spokesperson and social media head for NCP, said apart from putting out four to five posts a day, party leaders and candidates also forward or re-tweet posts 15-20 times a day.

15-20

No. of social media posts BJP is putting up daily

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates