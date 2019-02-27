With nuke deal on verge of collapse, Iran min resigns

international

Mohammad Javad Zarif. Pic/AFP

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif resigned without warning late Monday, offering an "apology" to the nation as the nuclear deal he negotiated with world powers is on the verge of collapse after the US withdrawal from the accord.

Zarif's resignation, if accepted by Iran's relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani, would leave the cleric without one of his main allies in pushing the Islamic Republic toward further negotiations with the West.

It remains unclear why Zarif chose to leave his post now and what effect it will have on the atomic accord, which Iran has been complying with. "We'll see if it sticks," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted about Zarif's resignation. "Our policy is unchanged; the regime must behave like a normal country and respect its people."

The veteran diplomat first hinted at his resignation with a vague Instagram post in which he offered an "apology" for his "inability to continue to his service." The post included a drawing honouring Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, as Iranians commemorate her birth on Tuesday.

